Open IoT Platform Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), Deployment (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid and On Premise) and End User – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Open IoT platform to a computer platform in which the source codes are available to the general public for use or modification from its original design. Open source gives free and open access to the software that serves as the foundation for the internet of things. Open IoT platform is cost-effective and is easy to implement owing to the scalability being offered to manage devices. Open IoT platform has minimal dependency and possess no risk. Open source allows far higher levels of innovation and also offers a rich set of functionalities.

Constant improvements and great peer-to-peer support from a vibrant open source are major driving factors for the growth of Open IoT platform market. Learning new technologies and improving the skills of developers are other factors driving the growth of Open IoT platform market.

The open IoT platform market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment and end user. The end user segment comprises of individuals, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Owing to immense flexibility and agility, open IoT platform are very popular among the individual developers.

The global Open IoT Platform Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 4.3 Billion by 2023, at 25% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Study Objectives of Open IoT Platform Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the open IoT platform market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of component, deployment and end user.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for open IoT platform market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the open IoT platform market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in open IoT platform market are – Amazon Web Services (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Bosch (Germany), Ayla Networks (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

Open IoT platform market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component

• Software

• Hardware

By Deployment

– Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

– On Premise

By End User

• Individuals

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of open IoT platform market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in Open IoT platform market in North America is attributed to the increasing popularity among the developers in that region.

