Have you ever imagined to discover a great artist who would satisfy all your requirements to be that „ideal” one? If you are ready for this new discovery, then you can keep reading this article and you will definitely get impressed by this. So, meet Nick de la Hoyde – your new preferred singer from YouTube. His songs are a mix of great music and good tonality. There are so many great things to learn about his good music, that you should undoubtedly listen to the music and before that read this article. Here you will have the opportunity to find out more about the artist, as well as his latest electronic dance music. Do not hesitate to become one of the huge amount of fanatics of his genial music.

What is original at Nick de la Hoyde? It’s tonality and timbre. You will be amazed about his voice and the way he uses it for making high and low notes. What is more fascinating? He can mix many style in a single song! You can notice some techno music YouTube like, together with electronic music YouTube like. There are also other reasons to love Nick. He is so sentimental and romantic. The video clips filmed into a fairy atmosphere with a nice girl and calm surrounding – is what practically the audience needs. You will also observe that no negative emotions or thoughts his music does not reveal and suggest. It is very good this point, because the audience is basically formed of peace like people. One last thing to point out, the song has become popular since it was released. That is why, you should consider it being in the top dance music videos YouTube.

To sum up, Nick de la Hoyde is a really great artist who is always ready to help his fans in every little thing. Being very open to the public, he plans to release two more songs in the following months, making thus a gift for his fanatic audience. What is more, you can wait for one more surprise from the Nick’s part, that will definitely shock you. If you want to know more about the career of Nick de la Hoyde and his plans for the 2018 year, then you can follow his YouTube channel and be always in touch. Do not wait to be in the Nick’s big team of cool music lovers!