The Government of India’s autonomous agency National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which manages the Highway network in India with great efficiency, is devoted to entirely redesign the highway network to perk up the experiences of Highway users.

The NHAI works under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the remarkable leadership of honourable Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway, Shri Nitin Gadkari. While taking forward their exceptional work to develop the Highways, the NHAI is all set to launch its ambitious megaplan, Highway Nest Mini, today on 26th January 2018 on the occasion of the Republic day in more than 50 locations in India. This is just an initial step to provide excellent facilities to every Highway Users.

The NHAI is ready to change the face of the highway experience in India by providing top-notch services to each and every highway user.

What is Highway Nest Mini?

The Highway Nest Mini is one of the NHAI’s mega-plan striving to make Indian Highways of global standard and to enhance the users’ experience in the most time-bound and cost-effective manner.

The toll plazas run by NHAI will soon be accompanied by mini kiosks for the convenience of the highway users. These kiosks are constructed on both up-side and down-side at all 372 national highway-run toll plazas on 10X20m paved platforms about 200-250m from the toll booth.

The public convenience facilities available at these wayside amenities kiosks would include:

• Eatery with packaged food products

• Tea/coffee vending machines

• Water dispenser

• ATM

• Clean toilets for ladies/gents and differently abled people

• Short stay parking

• Litter Bins

The initial two Highway Nests Mini has already been inaugurated, one at the Narayanpura toll plaza on NH-76 at Udaipur-Chittorgarh-Kota route under Regional Office, Jaipur and another at the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH-65, Korlapahad toll plazas at km 118.250 (TP-2) under RO Hyderabad.

NHAI Chairman Shri Deepak Kumar has said that these facilities will be set up near majority of toll plazas across India, and they will provide relief to the highway users in a big way, making their travel a lot more convenient than before.

The Highway Nest Mini amenities’ facilities are the smaller version of the other mega-plans called Highway Nest and Highway Village, which is the elaborated wayside amenities plans to be set after every 50 kilometers on the national highways and will have more facilities like motels, restaurants, handloom kiosks, baby care rooms and parking lots for commercial and private vehicles and more.

The NHAI had invited bids asking developers to construct such facilities within six weeks’ period (after the date of commencement), under the Highway Nest (Mini) plan. The NHAI Chairman, Shri Deepak Kumar said that the bidding response so far has been good for Nest. The efforts are being made to have the Highway Nest (Mini) on all the remaining toll plazas by the end of March 2018.

