Middle East and Africa GMO Seed Market was worth USD XX million in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of XX%, to reach USD XX million by 2021. GMO stands for Genetically Modified Organism and it circumscribes a lot of products in industries which include medicinal, scientific and agricultural applications. GMO refers to seeds in the matter of agriculture and food consumption.

Genetically modifies seeds have been used by farmers around the world for about 20 years. GM seeds have distinct traits which set them apart from other seeds. They include qualities like herbicide resistance, insect resistance and efficient water usage.

The Middle East and Africa GMO Seed market is driven by the rise in adoption of biofuels and the increased demand for animal feeds. Furthermore, the increasing threat from global food companies to non-GM food products and the premium pricing of non-GM foods also act as substantial factors of market growth. Supportive governmental policies encouraging the use of GMO seeds also acts a driver for market growth. However, issues of Intellectual Property Rights and delays in certifying GMO seeds by administrative arms of governments act as restraints on market growth.

The Middle-East and Africa GMO Seed market is segmented on the basis of product, traits and by region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into corn, soybean, cotton, canola and others. On the basis of traits, the market is categorised into herbicide tolerant, insect resistant and others.

The market has been geographically segmented into Middle East and Africa. The market is growing slowly because of many problems the region faces, in terms of battles and also, the unstable economy. However, rising demand among the populace with dispensable incomes and the anticipated growth of demand, are set to help the growth of the market.

GMO Seed Market Key Players:

The major players operating in the Middle East and Africa GMO Seed industry include Monsanto, Bayer CropScience, DowDuPont, Grooupe Limagrain and Syngenta.

GMO Seed Market Segmentation:

By Product: Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Canola

By Traits: Herbicide Tolerant, Insect Resistant

