[Southbend, 02/07/2018] – Tongue-ties and lip-ties in children and adults are conditions that can lead to numerous health problems. Mahoney Family Dentistry offers non-invasive laser surgery for children, removing these obstructions for better overall health.

Fast and Comfortable Procedure

Tongue and lip-ties are often overlooked problems, but they need immediate attention. Mahoney Family Dentistry uses laser treatment to sever the lingual frenulum (tongue-tie) or labial frenulum (lip-tie). This procedure eliminates invasive methods, such as clipping the tissue and the possibility of anesthesia use.

Using laser is a faster procedure. The clinic explains, “Rather than ‘clipping’ ties, Dr. Mahoney uses a laser that quickly severs the tissue and cauterizes the site, making the procedure and recovery faster and more comfortable.”

After the operation, patients and their guardians will receive in-depth instructions and recommendations on what to do next.

Unwanted Repercussions

Patients with lip or tongue-ties require surgery, as leaving them untreated may result in a multitude of health problems. The issues related to ties do not normally improve in time; this could impact a person’s oral health and self-esteem.

The following are just some of the health problems that may result from the presence of tongue and lip ties:

• Inability to chew age-appropriate solid food

• Speech Impairment

• Gagging, choking, vomiting, and drooling

• Dental health issues

• Underdeveloped palate

• Behavioral problems

These health problems manifest over time, so it is recommended to have the procedure as early as possible.

About Mahoney Family Dentistry

Dr. Terry Mahoney opened Mahoney Family Dentistry over 30 years ago with a mission to provide unmatched quality dental care for his patients in South Bend, Indiana. Offering everything from pediatric and cosmetic dentistry to curing periodontal disease and supplying dental implants, Dr. Mahoney and his associates continue to provide a dental care experience unlike any other.

