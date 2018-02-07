The report highlights the facts that the parking meter market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the foreseeable future. A new research report titled “Global Parking Meter Market” has recently been included to the online repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

The report offers an overview of the worldwide parking meter market. This study also provides information about various aspects influencing the growth of the market. The report also presents market dynamics which includes drivers, restraints and major threat faced by the key players in the global parking meter market. The market definition and basic introduction of the parking meter market across the globe is also mentioned. The market size and forecast for 2017 and 2025 are mentioned in the research report. This research report also provides key opportunities prevailing in the worldwide parking meter market around the globe. Porter’s Five Force analysis is also mentioned in the research report. The study also offers key recent developments in the worldwide market for parking meter market along with the key trends. The increased technology usage in several applications as well as escalating usage of the fast moving technology for solution regarding parking is indicated. The parking meter market is anticipated to experience increased growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the study also throws light on the aspects supporting the development of the global market and covers the increased usage for parking meters from advent and parks of modified solutions in regions including Europe and North America. Also, the influence of these as well as micro-macro-economic aspects has been scrutinized while studying the model which depicts the growth of the market.

Global Parking Meter Market: Segmental & Regional Analysis

The study categorizes the worldwide market for parking meter into type, region, application and parking mode. In terms of type, the research report segregate the parking meter market into Space, Plate and Display and play. Account of region, the study divides the worldwide parking meter market into South America, the MEA, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. According to application, the report bifurcates the worldwide parking meter market into stadium and malls, transit systems, parks and hospitals and other applications such as residential and institutions. By parking mode, the study segments the worldwide market for parking meter into space, plate, display and pay and other parking modes.

Global Parking Meter Market: Key Competitor Insights

The final section of the research report offers competitive assessment of the worldwide market for parking meter. This vital section of the research publication provides information on major players associated with the parking meter market across the globe. The study also profiles the key companies based on several parameters such as recent development in the companies, financial ratio, overview of the company, key strategies, product portfolio and the recent development in the company. This report also covers SWOT analysis which includes weakness, strengths, threats and major opportunities prevailing in the company. The research publication also gives information about the dominating players in the worldwide market for parking meter such as Ventek International and Worldwide Parking, Inc., Parking BOXX, POM Inc., Parkeon S.A.S., METRIC Group Ltd, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, LocoMobi Inc, IPS Group, Inc., CivicSmart, Inc., and Cale Access AB.

