Global waterjet cutting machine consumables market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by the implementation of strict safety rules and to promote safe working condition by the government. “Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)” is the new report published by Persistence Market Research for the projected period of 8-years, i.e. 2017-2025. According to this report, in 2017, in terms of volume, the global waterjet cutting machine consumables market is expected to reach at 36,354.2 ‘000 Units in 2017 and is anticipated to reach 60,613.4 ‘000 Units by 2025 end. In terms of value, sales of global waterjet cutting machine consumables market in 2017 was valued at US$ 1,658.0 Mn. The market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value during 2017-2025 to reach US$ 2,743.9 Mn by end of forecast period.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market: Opportunity Analysis

Robust industrial growth to drive adoption of waterjet cutting machine consumables. This market is primarily fuelled by foreign direct investment for industrial activities across the globe, supporting manufacturing sector

Gradual adoption of waterjet cutting machines in the metal fabrication and construction industries

Growth of manufacturing industry and rapid urbanization to boost the global waterjet cutting machine consumables Market. Increasing urbanization and infrastructural development in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand in the APAC region has led to an increase in the total spending in industries such as metal working, automotive, and aerospace

The cutting efficiency is increased with the use of garnet abrasives. The demand for garnet abrasives is anticipated to grow, precisely for waterjet cutting and abrasive blasting media in the global market

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market: Segmental Analysis and Forecast

The global waterjet cutting machine consumable market is segmented into product type, end use, and application. Product type segment is further segmented in to abrasives, nozzles, water filters, grates, focus tubes and others, such as mixing chambers and orifice. The abrasives segment is estimated to dominate the global waterjet cutting machine consumable market with a 25.5% market value share, and is expected to be valued at US$ 698.9Mn by 2025end. This segment will expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. The segment is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 346.8 Mn between 2017 and 2025 over the forecast period.

End use segment consists of metal fabrication, automotive, ceramics, electronics and others such as food & beverages, paper & pulp, and aerospace. The growth of metal fabrication and the automotive industries is estimated to be a prominent driver for the waterjet cutting machines consumables market. The trend of manufacturing complex and complicated parts with accurate CNC programming is expected to drive this market. The segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 908.0 Mn by 2025 end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global waterjet cutting machine consumable market is segmented into pure waterjet cutting and abrasive waterjet cutting. Abrasive waterjet cutting segment is estimated to be the most attractive segment in term of value in the global waterjet cutting machine consumables market. The abrasive waterjet cutting segment accounted for 75.0% value share of the global waterjet cutting machine consumables market in 2017 and is estimated to reach 76.6% by 2025 end, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market: Forecast Analysis by Region

On the basis of region, this market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. North America is estimated to be account for 36.8% value share of the global waterjet cutting machine consumables market in 2017 and is estimated to reach 37.5% by 2025 end. North America is expected to reach a market value of US$ 1,040.7 Mn by 2025 end, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. On the other hand, shifting of the automotive and other electronics market from China and Japan to ASEAN and South East Asia countries is expected to create significant demand for waterjet cutting machine consumables in these countries in the near future.

Kennametal Inc., Flow International Corporation, OMAX Corporation, CERATIZIT S.A., GMA Garnet Pty. Ltd., Wardjet Inc., Hypertherm Inc., TECHNI Waterjet, Jet Edge, Inc., KMT Waterjet, V.V. Minerals, ALLFI AG, Opta Minerals Inc., Kimblad Technology AB, H2O Jet, OSKAR MOSER TECHNISCHE EDELSTEINE, Diamond Technology Innovations, Inc., WSI Waterjet System International, Barton International Inc., and Hammelmann GmbH are some of the key players operating in the global waterjet cutting machine consumable market.

