Tumor ablation is technique used in the treatment of tumors in kidney, liver, lungs, and bones. Tumor ablation is considered as a first-line treatment for patients with small hepatocellular carcinomas or benign tumors in liver. In tumor ablation technique, microwave (MW), radio-frequency (RF), high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) systems, or laser is used to heat tissue to at least 60°C for maximum efficacy and cryoablation system is used to cool the tissue to less than -40°C to cause tissue necrosis.

Increasing number of cancer patients and technological advancements in tumor ablation devices (https://marketresearch.biz/report/tumor-ablation-market/) on the basis of cost effectiveness, portability and accuracy are key factors driving growth of the global tumor ablation market. In addition, increasing awareness about tumor ablation technique and growing number of ablation centers are other major factors expected to boost growth of the global tumor ablation market over the forecast period.

However, shorter lifespan of devices and long approval time associated with product launch are key factors Hampering growth of the global tumor ablation market. Additionally, side effects related to ablation treatment such as infection in the liver, bleeding into the chest cavity or abdomen, abdominal pain, and stringent government regulation are other major factors expected to hamper growth of the global tumor ablation market over the forecast period.

The global tumor ablation market is segmented on the basis of technology, mode of treatment, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global tumor ablation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America dominates the global tumor ablation market in terms of revenue followed by Europe, owing to rising government funding for cancer research and advanced healthcare infrastructure present in the region. In terms of CAGR, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in the global tumor ablation market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing prevalence of different cancers and growing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies in the region.

Prominent players in the global tumor ablation market include AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Galil Medical Inc., EDAP TMS, HealthTronics, Inc., Medtronic, Mermaid Medical A/S, Misonix, Ethicon US, LLC., and SonaCare Medical, LLC.