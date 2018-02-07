Threat intelligence helps organizations by providing information related to potential cyber threats & attacks and also provides related solutions to avoid it.

Major factors driving growth of the global threat intelligence market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/threat-intelligence-market/)are increasing incidences of cyber-attacks and data breaches, increasing adoption of cloud based services and internet of things (IoT) devices by various organizations and business. In addition, increasing adoption of threat intelligence services and solution by various sectors such as BSFI, healthcare, military, government etc. is another factor fuelling growth of the global threat intelligence market. Implementation of bring your own devices (BYOD) policies by various organization has boosted the productivity but has led to exposure of personal data, eventually raising data security concerns. This factor has led to increasing adoption of threat intelligence services and solutions, which is further fuelling growth of the global threat intelligence market to a significant extent.

High installation cost is a major factor hampering growth of the global threat intelligence market. In addition, increasing awareness regarding cyber-attacks and cyber threats coupled increased spending on cyber security solutions are other factors expected to propel growth of the global threat intelligence market over the forecast period. However, technological advancements and low cost services and solution are expected to create lucrative business opportunities for key vendors in the global threat intelligence market.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/threat-intelligence-market/#inquiry

The global threat intelligence market report has been segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, organization size, applications, and region. On the basis of region, the global threat intelligence market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global threat intelligence market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of cloud based services and solutions and growing cyber threats and cyber-attacks in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR of XX.X% over the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of threat intelligence solutions by both SMEs and large scale enterprises.

The key players in the global treat intelligence market are IBM Corporation, Dell Technologies, McAfee LLC, Trend Micro Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., LogRhythm Inc., and Looking Glass Cyber Solutions.