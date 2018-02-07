Textile flooring is versatile material and provides same applications and characteristics as conventional carpet. The textile material offers wide range of designs, with textured patterns or a unique, wall-to-wall design. Textile flooring provides higher durability and requires less maintenance cost in comparison with other material.

Increasing demand for the textile floorings for aesthetic purposes (https://marketresearch.biz/report/textile-floorings-market/) and for noise reduction, echo-proofing in commercial spaces such as office buildings, hotels and restaurants, theatres and auditoriums is a key factor driving growth of the textile floorings market. In addition, removal of stains and spillage occurred on textile flooring is easy as compare to conventional flooring which is other factor responsible for the increasing adoption of the textile flooring in household decoration purposes across the globe.

The growing trend of adoption of synthetic fibers and eco-friendly fibers is major factor supporting for the noticeable growth of the global textile floorings market. However, high cost of textile flooring is a major factor restraining growth of the global textile flooring market.

The global textile floorings market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, technology, application and region. On the basis of region, the global textile floorings market is segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/textile-floorings-market/#inquiry

The market in North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in the global textile flooring market owing to factors such as presence of prominent players and high disposable income. Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth with highest CAGR over forecast period owing to increasing demand for textile flooring due to the rise in infrastructural projects and increasing preference for textile flooring over conventional flooring. Also, the rising disposable income in the developing countries is other factor expected to drive growth of the textile flooring market during forecast period.

Key players in the global textile floorings market include Mohawk Industries, Inc., Interface, Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Beaulieu International Group N.V, Tarkett SA, Balta Group, Mannington Mills, Inc., Forbo Holding AG, J+J Flooring Group and Vorwerk & Co. KG.