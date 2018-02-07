Consistency is important in fitness routines. Smart fitness device increases your fitness awareness, that constantly reminds you of getting and staying fit. Smart fitness device monitors and tracks fitness related metrics such as distance covered, calorie consumed and burned, and heart rate and also for sleep monitoring. However, in some case fitness devices can be faulty, that counts insignificant activities and mannerism for an activity.

Advancement in technology for fitness purpose, rising demand for wearable fitness devices (https://marketresearch.biz/report/smart-fitness-device-market/) in developed and developing countries, and increasing health consciousness among individuals are key factors driving growth of the global smart fitness device market. In addition, increasing penetration of connected devices especially in developed economies, increasing number of high speed internet providers, and rising obesity, cholesterol, high pressure and heart disorders are other factors expected to drive growth of the global smart fitness device market. Furthermore, free access to information related to health and fitness regimes that are available online is expected to further drive growth of the global smart fitness device market during the forecast period.

However, high cost of smart fitness devices is a key factor hampering growth of the global smart fitness device market. Also, low accuracy of the sensors, lower battery backup requiring recharge in short duration and presence of local vendors are other factors restraining growth of the global smart fitness device market.

The global smart fitness device market is segmented on the basis of products, and regions. On the basis of region, the global smart fitness devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America accounted for highest market share in terms of revenue owing to large number of consumer base and well established manufacturers. The market in Europe is projected to have fastest growth in terms of revenue owing to increasing investment by the European countries towards fitness equipment over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific, is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period owing to increasing health conscious population in countries such as India, China etc.

Prominent profiled in the global smart fitness device market report include Apple Inc., Xiaomi, Garmin Ltd, Jawbone, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Sony Mobile Communications Inc., MAD Apparel, Inc., Sony Corporation, and Nike Inc.