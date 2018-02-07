According to a new report, “Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13% during 2016-2022.The Optical Imaging market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $1.0 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The Micro-MRI market is expected attain a market size of $740.9 million by 2022.

The Bio-distribution market holds the largest revenue share in the Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market in 2015. However, Cancer cell detection market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.7% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market, globally.Based on the Technology, the Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market is segmented into Micro-MRI, Optical Imaging, Nuclear Imaging and Others (Micro-Ultrasound and micro-CT) segment. Based on the Application, the market is bifurcated into Monitoring treatment, Bio-distribution, Cancer cell detection, Biomarkers, Longitudinal studies and Epigeneticssegments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key players profiled in the report includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Promega Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech GmbH, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Aspect Imaging Ltd., Siemens AG and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

