According to a new report, “Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2016 -2022.
The North America market dominated the Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13% during 2016-2022.The Optical Imaging market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $1.0 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The Micro-MRI market is expected attain a market size of $740.9 million by 2022.
The Bio-distribution market holds the largest revenue share in the Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market in 2015. However, Cancer cell detection market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.7% during 2016-2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market, globally.Based on the Technology, the Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market is segmented into Micro-MRI, Optical Imaging, Nuclear Imaging and Others (Micro-Ultrasound and micro-CT) segment. Based on the Application, the market is bifurcated into Monitoring treatment, Bio-distribution, Cancer cell detection, Biomarkers, Longitudinal studies and Epigeneticssegments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key players profiled in the report includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Promega Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech GmbH, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Aspect Imaging Ltd., Siemens AG and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.
Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-small-animal-imaging-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Technology, Application and Geography.
Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market, by Technology
Micro-MRI
Optical Imaging
Nuclear Imaging and
Others (Micro-Ultrasound and micro-CT)
Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market, by Application
Monitoring treatment
Bio-distribution
Cancer cell detection
Biomarkers
Longitudinal studies and
Epigenetics
Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Mediso Medical Imaging Systems
Promega Corporation
Miltenyi Biotech GmbH
Bruker Corporation
PerkinElmer Inc.
Aspect Imaging Ltd.
Siemens AG
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Related Reports:
North America Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market
Europe Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market
Asia Pacific Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market
LAMEA Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market
Recent Comments