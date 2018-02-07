Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market“

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3320

The global market for SD-WAN, acronym for software-defined wide area network, is slated to expand at a cracking pace in the years to come on account of strong competition among the prominent players, resorting to different strategies to outshine one another. Keen players, for example, are developing and launching more advanced products to steal a march over their competitors in the market. They are also resorting to strategic partnerships to increase their market share.

Massive proliferation of data, worldwide, and increased flexibility offered by SD-WAN solution is the primary growth driver in the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market. In addition, the extra safety and ease in resource provisioning associated with SD-WAN solutions are also serving to stoke growth in the market.

Posing a hindrance to the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market, on the other hand, is the steep cost of implementing such solutions. Further, the dearth of standardization and resistance by users of WAN architecture is also expected to be a major restraint to the growth of the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market.

Outlook Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/software-defined-wan-technology-market

Global SD-WAN market will expand at a phenomenal 51.4% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this rate, the market will likely become worth US$34.35 bn by 2025.

Booming Retail Sector Propelling Growth in Asia Pacific

From a geographical perspective, North America, at present, dominates the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market with a leading share. By expanding at a stellar CAGR of 52.9%, the region is slated to become worth US$13.92 bn by 2025. The presence of prominent industry players and rapid uptake of SD-WAN solutions by BFSI sector will help North America market retain its dominant share in the near future. The market in the region is also being helped by the recent investments made by venture capitalists in the SD-WAN technology.

In terms of growth rate, the market in Asia Pacific is predicted to surpass all others by registering a CAGR of 58.6%. This is because of a burgeoning retail sector, growing internet penetration, and increased awareness about technology. Investments in communication infrastructure in nations of China, Japan, and India are also said to be stoking growth in the SD-WAN market in the region. In addition, the region is home to numerous IT and telecom enterprises, which are expected to drive the market growth.

Send an Inquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/3320

BFSI Segment Leads in Terms of Uptake of SD-WAN

The global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market can be classified into retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and telecom, government, and manufacturing, among others such as oil and gas and mining and transportation, depending upon the type of vertical. Among them, the BFSI segment is predicted to account for a dominant share in the market on account of their swift uptake of SD-WAN solutions. BFSI segment is expected to be followed by IT and telecom segment in terms of market share owing to the strengthening of IT industry worldwide. In terms of growth rate, however, the manufacturing segment is slated to outpace the others by clocking a phenomenal CAGR of 53.0% between 2017 and 2025.

Some of the prominent participants in the global SD-WAN market are Silver Peak, Inc., Cloudgenix Inc., Nuage Networks, Talari Networks, Inc., VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Fatpipe Networks Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Viptela, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., and Citrix Systems, Inc.

Check Discount on This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/3320

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/