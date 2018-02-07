Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Recordable Optical Disc Market“

The recordable optical disc market finds wide applications of products such as CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray discs, catering to large data storage requirements across numerous industries & markets. These include Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education and others (BFSI, Manufacturing, etc.). Globally, demand for optical discs is declining at a rapid rate as a result of rapid adoption of new technologies such as cloud storage, Internet of Things (IoT) and Video on Demand (VOD). However, developing cutting-edge innovations along with increasing awareness about data security is expected to boost demand for advanced optical discs in the near future.

Market Volume and Forecast

The global recordable optical disc market is expected to exhibit negative CAGR during the forecast period (2015-2025). A significant trend observed in the recordable optical disc market is the focus towards investment on research and development by key players, to introduce advanced and innovative optical discs, specifically to store large amount of data for long duration. Players in the recordable optical disc market are laying emphasis on expanding existing product portfolios and upgrading the recordable optical discs type. Key driving factors identified in the recordable optical disc market include increasing consumer inclination towards recording HD broadcasts and growing demand for content protection. However, stiff competition from other media storage devices such as cloud-based storage services and high raw material costs are expected to restrain growth of the recordable optical disc market.

Segmentation by Product Type

The global recordable optical disc market is segmented on the basis of various product types as follows: CD, DVD and Blu-ray disc (BD). The DVD segment accounted for highest share of the global recordable optical disc market in 2014, and is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period. On the other hand, the BD segment is expected to retain a major volume share by 2025.

Segmentation by End Users

By end-user, the global recordable optical disc market is segmented into media & entertainment, healthcare, education and others, which includes banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), telecom, IT and manufacturing industry.The media industry dominated the market in 2014 and is expected to dominate in terms of volume share by 2025.

Key Regions

The recordable optical disc market includes seven major regions, namely North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America dominated the market with over 41.4% share in the overall recordable optical disc market in 2014. Western Europe ranked second with 18.0% market share in 2014, followed by APEJ and Japan.

Key Players

Key players in the global recordable optical disc market include Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Hitachi Maxell Ltd., Imation Corp., CMC Magnetics Corporation, RITEK Corporation, Moser Baer India Limited, Falcon Technologies International L.L.C. and Singulus Technologies.

