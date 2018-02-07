The study offers an overall overview of Global Neural Network Software Market for the period ranging from 2015 till 2025 2016 with base year as 2016. The report also highlights market revenue during the period of forecast between 2017 and 2025. A new report titled “Global Neural Network Software Market” has recently been incorporated into the online database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

The historical data for 2012 – 2016 is highlighted in the research report. Information on key trends and major technologies with a significant role in the neural network software market are provided. The study provides restraints, drivers and key opportunities anticipated to impact the growth of the neural network software market over the assessment period. This report also offers a holistic perspective on the growth of the market on the basis of revenue in US$ Million across key regional markets. The key trends influencing the growth of the neural network software market are also discussed in the research report. This report also throws light on the present and future status of the neural network software market across the globe. The significant role played by the prominent companies is also recognized in this research report. The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate over the assessment period.

Global Neural Network Software Market: Segmental & Regional Analysis

The study bifurcates the neural network software market into industry vertical, region and software type. On the basis of software type, the research report segregates the neural network software market into visualization software, optimization software, analytical software and archiving and data mining. According to region, the study bifurcates the global market for neural network software market into North America, South America, MEA, Europe, and Asia Pacific. This report further segments the MEA into South Africa, GCC and rest of MEA. Based on industrial vertical, the report categorizes the neural software market into E-commerce and retail, telecom and IT, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, utilities and government and BFSI. The report provides market attractiveness index of the neural network software market along with key findings for all the segments.

Global Neural Network Software Market: Competitive Dashboard

The concluding section of the study offers a ‘dashboard view’ to obtain competitive scenario of the worldwide neural network software market. The report also lists the major players involved in the neural network software market across the globe. Aspects covering market position, R&D focus and offerings are credited to capabilities of the companies. The report showcases the companies on the basis of several parameters including financial overview of the companies, recent developments, company portfolio and product portfolio. The research publication also offers information about the dominating stakeholders functioning in the global neural network software market such as Neural Technologies Limited, Alyuda Research, LLC., QUALCOMM Incorporated, Afiniti, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Microsoft Corporation.

