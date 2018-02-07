Liquid laundry detergents are chemically different from soaps, that can emulsify oil and also act as a wetting agent. Liquid detergents is manufactured from soap, zeolites, bleach, complexation agents, and other enzymes. Liquid laundry detergent is a mixtures of chemical compounds that include alkyl benzenesulfonates.

Rising demand for liquid laundry detergent from sectors such as laundry and textile industry, (https://marketresearch.biz/report/liquid-laundry-detergent-market/) hospitality etc. is a major factor driving growth of the global liquid laundry detergent market. In addition, increasing disposable income of middle class consumer and changing lifestyle is boosting adoption of liquid laundry detergent across developing countries, which are other factors driving growth of the global liquid laundry detergent market. Moreover, easy application of liquid laundry detergent is boosting its adoption especially among working bachelors and students. This factor is expected to further drive growth of the global liquid laundry detergents market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

High price of liquid laundry detergents as compared to powder detergents and laundry soaps is key factor hampering growth of the global liquid laundry detergent market. In addition, liquid detergents have low degradability owing to which they are considered as an environmentally hazardous substance, this is another factor hampering growth of the global liquid laundry detergent market. However, technological advancements towards development of eco-friendly liquid laundry detergents may create high potential business opportunities for key players in the global liquid laundry detergent market.

The global liquid laundry detergent market report has been segmented on the basis of applications and region. On the basis of region, the global liquid laundry detergents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominate the global liquid laundry detergent market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of key manufacturers and prominent textile industries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth and is projected to register a CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing investments in detergent industry coupled increasing awareness about liquid laundry detergent among consumers in this region.

Key players in the global liquid laundry detergent market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever, The Dial Corporation, The Clorox Company, Sun Products Corporation, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Plc., and Wipro Enterprises Ltd.