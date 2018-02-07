Intraoperative imaging is a technological solution used by surgeons for image guided surgeries. Intraoperative imaging captures real-time images of the surgery location and aids in precise monitoring of surgical procedure.

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancement (https://marketresearch.biz/report/intraoperative-imaging-market/) in medical instruments are key factors driving growth of the global intraoperative imaging market. In addition, increasing adoption of intraoperative imaging for neurosurgical procedures and surgeries is another major factor expected to boost growth of the global intraoperative imaging market over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiac, neurological, and orthopedic disorders are further fueling growth of the global intraoperative imaging market.

However, high product and maintenance costs of intraoperative imaging devices are major factors hampering growth of the global intraoperative imaging market. Additionally, stringent government policies for manufacturing of intraoperative imaging devices and exposure of intraoperative radiation which harms human body are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global intraoperative imaging market over the forecast period.

The global intraoperative imaging market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of region, the global intraoperative imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a dominant player in the global intraoperative imaging market followed by Europe and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue. This is attributed to presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for innovative medical devices for neurosurgery in the region. In terms of CAGR, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of neurological & orthopedic disorders and developing healthcare facilities in emerging economies in the region.

Prominent players in the global intraoperative imaging market include Medtronic Public Limited Company, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Brainlab AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc., NeuroLogica Corp., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, and Shimadzu Corporation.