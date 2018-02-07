Hybrid cloth diapers are eco-friendly, washable, reusable and more convenient as compared to disposable diapers. Hybrid cloth diaper inserts are available in two forms i.e. biodegradable disposable inserts and washable cloth inserts, and are made up of waterproof outer shell and with a detachable insert for absorbency.

Increasing awareness about baby hygiene among individuals and innovation of biodegradable diapers (https://marketresearch.biz/report/hybrid-cloth-diapers-market/) are key factors driving growth of the global hybrid cloth diapers market. In addition, cost-effective pricing of products, presence of a relatively untapped market for baby diapers in underdeveloped and developing countries, and rapid urbanization are other factors expected to propel growth of the global hybrid cloth diapers market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing advertising of various diaper brands coupled with increasing e-Commerce presence are factors expected to further fuel growth of the global hybrid cloth diaper market.

However, declining birth rate is a key factor restraining growth of the global hybrid cloth diapers market. Additionally, preference for cloth diaper in some countries is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global hybrid cloth diaper market. Moreover, production of different types and variety of hybrid cloth diapers may create opportunities for major manufacturers in the global hybrid cloth diapers market over the forecast period.

The global hybrid cloth diapers market is segmented on the basis of type, end users, and regions. On the basis of region, the global hybrid cloth diapers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market dominates the global hybrid cloth diapers market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing per capita income of consumers, high investment by the diaper manufacturing companies, and increasing adoption of eco-friendly diaper. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue and is expected to register CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness regarding hybrid cloth diapers among individuals and increasing number of private labels in this region.

Prominent players profiled in the global all-in-one cloth diapers market report include The Natural Baby Company, LLC, Sweet Pea Cloth Diapers, Qingdao Tian He Xiang textile Co. Ltd., OsoCozy, Bumpadum, Cotton Babies.Inc., FuzziBunz Diapers, Thirsties, Inc., Kanga Care, LLC, and Diaper Junction.