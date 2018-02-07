Carbonyl iron powder is a dark grey powder manufactured by thermal decomposition of iron pentacarbonyl. Carbonyl iron powder is widely used as iron nutrition fortifier owing to higher iron content than ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate and in drugs. Various types of hard, soft, coated, and uncoated carbonyl iron powder are available for use in inductive components, metal powder injection moulding, or diamond tools.

The increasing demand for carbonyl iron powder in food and drug industry as an iron replacement product to treat or prevent iron deficiency, and in treatment of iron deficiency anaemia is driving growth of the global high purity carbonyl iron powder market globally. Applications of high purity carbonyl iron powder several industries such as fabrication of diamond tools, metal injection moulding, powder metallurgy, radar absorption, and metallic inks are some other factors driving the growth of global high purity carbonyl iron powder market. Furthermore, wide range applications of carbonyl iron powder in electronics and in manufacture of magnetic cores for high frequency coil is expected to further drive growth of the global high purity carbonyl iron powder market in near future.

However, some factors such as side effects due to overdose of carbonyl iron powder in food and drug may lead to diarrhoea, constipation nausea, vomiting, stomach pain tooth discoloration or dark-coloured bowel movements may hamper growth of the global high purity carbonyl iron powder market over the forecast period.

The global high purity carbonyl iron powder market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and regions. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Amongst the various geographical segments, Asia Pacific is dominating the global high purity carbonyl iron powder market in terms of revenue owing to presence of the major players in the region. The market in North America expected to dominate second highest market share for high purity carbonyl iron powder in terms of revenue, owing to rising awareness about components as dietary supplements, and electronics production in this region.

Prominent players in the global high purity carbonyl iron powder market include BASF SE, Sintez-CIP Ltd., Jiangsu Tianyi, Jilin Jien, and Jiangxi Yuean.