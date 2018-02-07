Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Distributed Antenna System Market“

Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships are some of the popular strategies employed by sagacious companies in the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market to boost their positions. They are also focused on development of better products to improve sales and build a strong market presence.

Serving to catalyze growth in the global distributed antenna system market is the growing need on bettering communication signals across the world. In addition, proliferation of higher bandwidth applications and in-building demand is also serving to boost demand. Public safety communication mandates too are expected to supplement the large-scale uptake of distributed antenna system in the next couple of years.

Serving to crimp growth in the global distributed antenna system market, on the other hand, is their steep cost and upgradability issues. This is a result of steep implementation costs and high labor costs, associated with the installation of the distributed antenna system.

Global distributed antenna system market will likely grow at a solid CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$17.12 bn by 2025 from US$6.61 bn in 2016.

Healthcare Segment to Grow its Relatively Small Share at Great Speed

Depending upon end-use, the global distributed antenna system can be segmented into offices/corporate campus, health care, hospitality, education, transportation, government, industrial, stadiums and arenas, etc. Among them, the stadiums and arenas segment account for maximum share in the market. Going forward, it is slated to hold on to the share. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, accounts for a much smaller share but is expected to outshine all other segments in terms of growth rate.

The hospitality application segment is further divided into hotels and resorts and retail and shopping malls. Of them, the retail and shopping malls segment accounts for maximum share in the market as compared to hotels and resorts. The transportation segment too is further divided into airport and train stations and parking structures and underground and tunnels. At present, the airport and train station segment has a leading market share. In the foreseeable future, however, the parking structures/underground/ tunnels segment is expected to clock higher growth rate.

Proliferation of Smartphones Drives North America Market

From a geographical standpoint, North America accounts for maximum share in the market, which it is predicted to grow further in the upcoming years. The U.S. is said to be primarily powering the growth in North America. Rising penetration of smartphones and booming wireless traffic is expected to drive growth in North America. Rising adoption of DAS in venues and arenas and increasing adoption of hybrid DAS for improved performance and better coverage is projected to generate substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is another key region in the global distributed antenna system market which is slated to surpass all other regions in terms of growth by registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2017 to 2025. Pressing need to better communication signal and public safety communication mandates are expected to drive the overall DAS market across APAC. China and Australia are primarily powering growth in Asia Pacific. Rising sales of portable devices and the resultant wireless traffic is expected to drive the market in China.

Some of the prominent participants in the global distributed antenna system market are AT&T, American Tower Corporation, Cobham Wireless, Bird Technologies, CommScope, Corning Incorporated, TE Connectivity Corporation, Dali Wireless, SOLiD, and TESSCO.

