Presently, data analytics stays significantly pervasive with businesses wishing to leverage consumer data for improving bottom-line conditions. It is observed that, the bulk of data which is generated both from offline and online platforms is getting utilized by enterprises for monitoring operation and examine consumer actions. The role of data brokers is to assist their clients in assessing the buying pattern of the customers through the offering of vital customer data. In order to learn this market concerning data broker activity, a new report has been added to the wide database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This research report is titled “Data Broker Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026”, which discourses market projections analyzed by taking into consideration political, economic, social, legal and technological influence in the concerned market. As per active analytics, the global data broker market is set to offer an impressive CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2017-2026).

Considering the regional analysis, North America is likely to remain the most lucrative market for data brokers during the period until 2026. It has been examined that, increased data in business applications across U.S. and Canada is expected to indicate well for the prospects of data brokers functional in these regions. A number of factors including market dynamics, PESTLE analysis, value chain analysis, together with Porter Five Forces analysis are included in the report to offer crisp insights. For each of the regions covered in the study, market share comparison (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y growth is implemented for highlighting the growth trends prevailing in the sector.

On the basis of data type, the structured segment presently accounts for the largest share in the market. According to this report, this segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.9% between 2017 and 2026. The final section of the report gives vital information regarding prime market participants, together with growth strategies as well as recent developments. Further, this section also presents information concerned with the market presence of key players. This competitive landscape also offers market share, capabilities and product offerings associated to these participants. Acxiom Corporation, CoreLogic, Inc., Experian Plc, Equifax, Inc., TransUnion LLC, Lifelock, Inc., H.I.G. Capital, LLC, Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, PeekYou LLC, TowerData Inc., Datasift Inc., Bloomberg L.P, RELX Group Plc., Moody’s Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Thomson Reuters Corporation and Nielson Holdings PLC, are some of the players analyzed in the report.

