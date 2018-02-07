The new report by the Zion Market Research on the “Battery Management Systems Market by (Battery Type (Lithium-Ion–Based Batteries, Lithium-Ion–Based Batteries, Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries, Flow Batteries, Nickel-Based Batteries, and Others (Sodium-Sulfur (NAS) Batteries and Solid State Batteries)); Battery type (Hardware (Battery Control Unit, Power Management IC, and Communication Channel) and Software); Topology (Centralized, Modular, and Distributed); Application (Automotive (Electric Vehicles, E-Bikes, and Automated Guided Vehicles) ,Military, Medical, Portable Device (Consumer Electronics, Portable Power Tools, and Portable Batteries), Telecommunication, Renewable Energy System, Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), and Others( Marine and Home Appliances)): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2017 – 2024″ has a vast information about the market and its potential.

The global battery management systems market was valued at around USD 2,260.3 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 10,509.9 million by 2024. The global battery management systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 21.2% between 2017 and 2024.

Report Summary

The chief factors that will trigger the growth of the battery management systems market are the increasing use of battery operated devices such as an electronic vehicle, e-bike, portable devices etc. Moreover, rising demand for UPS system owing to accelerating the shift toward the Internet of Things (IoT), digitization, and cloud computing accelerating the demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems across different applications globally.

Request Free Sample Research Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/battery-management-systems-market

Our research analysts came up with the conclusion that there will be an increasing demand for the battery management systems market from the portable device.

The global Battery Management Systems Market is segmented on the basis of the battery type, component, topology, application, and the geographical regions.

Several types of batteries are being used for various applications. Lithium-ion–based batteries, advanced lead-acid batteries, flow batteries, and nickel-based batteries are the major type of rechargeable batteries used in battery management system. Among the batteries type, Lithium-Ion–Based Batteries accounted major share in global battery management systems market and expected to register high CAGR over the forecast period. Lithium-ion–based battery is accepted in different applications owing to its lightweight, high energy and power density, and low standby losses, and this is expected to propel the growth of segment in the coming years.

The embedded software in the battery management system is the core of smart intelligence of Battery Management System. The software helps to control all the function of tools used in the system. Thus, the software segment is expected to register high growth over the forecast period by component type in battery management system market globally.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/battery-management-systems-market

Modular topology provides secure power with high efficiency and availability. The modular topology is expected growth at high CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising demand for modular topology in industrial UPS, Electric Vehicles (EV), drones, and energy storage system.

As there are several applications where battery management systems are being used the demand for the battery management systems market is increasing exponentially. Among them, the major demand for the market is from the portable device sector. The portable devices consume larger power and require longer run times. The battery management system helps to ensure optimum use of the energy stored in the battery and to prevent damage inflicted on the battery.

The market is growing at a rapid rate in the developed regions. North America dominates the battery management systems market. The increasing demand for energy storage through renewable energy storage systems in the region is expected to propel the growth of battery management system market over the forecast period.

Browse the full “ Battery Management Systems Market by (Battery Type (Lithium-Ion–Based Batteries, Lithium-Ion–Based Batteries, Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries, Flow Batteries, Nickel-Based Batteries, and Others (Sodium-Sulfur (NAS) Batteries and Solid State Batteries)); Battery type (Hardware (Battery Control Unit, Power Management IC, and Communication Channel) and Software); Topology (Centralized, Modular, and Distributed); Application (Automotive (Electric Vehicles, E-Bikes, and Automated Guided Vehicles) ,Military, Medical, Portable Device (Consumer Electronics, Portable Power Tools, and Portable Batteries), Telecommunication, Renewable Energy System, Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), and Others( Marine and Home Appliances))- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2017 – 2024” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/battery-management-systems-market

The major market players in the battery management systems market are Ashwoods Electric Motors, Atmel Corporation, Elithion, Inc. AVL, Eberspächer, Ewert Energy Systems, Inc., Johnson Matthey, Linear Technology, Lithium Balance, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Midtronics, Mastervolt, Merlin, Nuvation Engineering, NXP Semiconductors, Navitas System, LLC Corporate, Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Valence Technology, Inc., and VENTEC among others.

Global Battery Management Systems Market: Battery Type Segment Analysis

Lithium-Ion–Based Batteries

Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries

Flow Batteries

Nickel-Based Batteries

Others (Sodium-Sulfur (NAS) Batteries and Solid State Batteries)

Global Battery Management Systems Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Southern Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request a customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2576

About Us: Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.zionmarketresearch.com

Visit Our Blog: https://zionmarketresearch.wordpress.com/