Bamboo is a type of grass with a hard, woody, hollow stem. Bamboos are found in diverse climates, from cold mountains to hot tropical regions. Bamboos generally last for longer periods of time, grow every year, and stays green year round. There are dozens of varieties of bamboos, around 1,400 different types of bamboos are used in various end use applications – from construction to medicine.

Rising demand for bamboos and bamboo-based products from various end use industries (https://marketresearch.biz/report/bamboos-market/) such as hospitality, travel & tourism is a key factor driving growth of the global bamboos market. Additionally, in industrial sector bamboos are considered as a replacement for wood and raw materials, also some types of bamboos are much stronger than steel – so are used as building materials – which are major factors expected to fuel growth of the global bamboos market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing use of bamboos by individuals for its health benefits such as help in weight-loss, effective for respiratory system, strengthening of immune system etc., and increasing adoption of bamboos in pulp and paper, textile industry, handicrafts, home furnishing, etc. are other major factors anticipated to boost global bamboos market over the forecast period.

However, high cost requirement for production of bamboo-based products is a key factor restraining growth of the global bamboos market. In addition, strict and changing government rules and regulations about farming, harvesting, and transportation of bamboos is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global bamboos market over the forecast period.

The global bamboos market report has been segmented on the basis of end-user, and region. On the basis of region, the global bamboos market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is a dominant player in the global bamboos market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to high availability of bamboo grass, and high adoption rate of bamboo products in emerging economies such as China and India. The markets in Europe, and North America accounted for similar revenue share contribution in the global bamboos market followed by markets in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively.

Prominent players in the global bamboos market include, Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd., Jiangxi Feiyu Industry Co. Ltd., Dasso Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Xingli Bamboo Products Company, China Bambro Textile Company Limited, Fujian Jianou Huayu Bamboo Industry Co., Ltd., Tengda Bamboo-Wood Co., Jiangxi Kangda Bamboo Ware Group Co., Moso International B.V., and Bamboo Australia Pty Ltd.