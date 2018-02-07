The report on Automotive Radar Market by application (adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, intelligent park assist, autonomous); range type (long, medium and short range); frequency (7x-GHz, and 2x-GHz); vehicle type (commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Radar Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.
The recent report on Global Automotive Radar Market identified that Europe dominated the Global Automotive Radar Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Automotive Radar Market worldwide.
The report segments the Global Automotive Radar Market on the basis of Application, Range Type, Frequency, and Vehicle Type
Global Automotive Radar Market by Application
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Detection
- Intelligent Park Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Forward Collision Warning
- Other
Global Automotive Radar Market by Range Type
- Long Range
- Medium & Short Range
Global Automotive Radar Market by Frequency
- 7X-GHz
- 2X-GHz
Global Automotive Radar Market by Vehicle Type
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Vehicle
Global Automotive Radar Market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled in the report
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Continental AG
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Valeo
- HELLA KGaAHueck& Co.
- Autoliv Inc.
