The report on Automotive Radar Market by application (adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, intelligent park assist, autonomous); range type (long, medium and short range); frequency (7x-GHz, and 2x-GHz); vehicle type (commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Radar Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on Global Automotive Radar Market identified that Europe dominated the Global Automotive Radar Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Automotive Radar Market worldwide.

The report segments the Global Automotive Radar Market on the basis of Application, Range Type, Frequency, and Vehicle Type

Global Automotive Radar Market by Application

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection

Intelligent Park Assist

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Forward Collision Warning

Other

Global Automotive Radar Market by Range Type

Long Range

Medium & Short Range

Global Automotive Radar Market by Frequency

7X-GHz

2X-GHz

Global Automotive Radar Market by Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Global Automotive Radar Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Valeo

HELLA KGaAHueck& Co.

Autoliv Inc.

