Apheresis is a medical procedure which involves removing of blood from donor or patient to separate required blood components. Instead of direct collection into blood bags, a system tubing is connected to machine where a small centrifuge spins separates blood into basic components such as red blood cells, plasma, platelets, etc. After collection of desired product, the blood is safely returned to body with hydrating solution.

Increasing incidences of blood cancer among individuals (https://marketresearch.biz/report/apheresis-market/)is a key factor driving growth of the global apheresis market. In addition, increasing apheresis procedures in treatment of various diseases such as hematology, cardiovascular and autoimmune, rising demand of plasma from biopharmaceuticals industries are other factors expected to drive growth of the global apheresis market.

However, high cost of apheresis procedure is a major factor restraining growth of the global apheresis market. Additionally, lack of awareness among people, and serious complication to blood donor such as muscle cramping, tendency to bleed are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global apheresis market.

Technological advancement in apheresis devices is expected to present new opportunities for major market player in the global apheresis market over the forecast period.

North America market is a dominant player in the global apheresis market and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in number of patients suffering from blood cancer. Europe market accounts for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global apheresis market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising demand from biopharmaceuticals industries, and rise in governments initiatives for the improvement of healthcare facilities in countries in this region.

Prominent market players in the global apheresis market includes Medtronic plc., GE Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Sensirion AG, and SSI Electronics Inc.