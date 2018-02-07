The new research report on Flame Resistant Chemicals Market offered by DecisionDatabases.com provides Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2024. Flame resistant chemicals are supplementary compounds in the materials such as plastics, textile, surface finishes and coatings to prevent and suppress flame. It is majorly employed in construction industry. Stringent regulation and need for safety standards has emerged as a driving force for the growth of this market. Asia Pacific accounted major demand for flame resistant chemicals.

The major market drivers are rising safety standards worldwide, growth in electrical and electronics industry and growth in wires and cables industry. The market growth might be restricted due to increasing price may lead to decrease in demand under the study period.

Get FREE Sample Report Copy @ http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-441

This report examines the global flame resistant chemicals market and provides information regarding the revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilo Tons) for the period 2017 to 2024. It further elaborates the market drivers which contribute to the growth. It then describes the restraints that are faced by the market. The market is classified into various segments with deep analysis of each segment for the study period. Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the flame resistant chemicals market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the flame resistant chemicals industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Porter’s five forces model has been used to depict the impact of various factors such as :

– Bargaining power of buyers

– Bargaining power of suppliers

– Degree of competition

– Threat of substitutes

– Threat of new entrants during the forecast period

In terms of geography, the flame resistant chemicals market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period. The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as Akzonobel, Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Campine NV, Chemtura Corp., Clariant AG, Cytec Industries Inc., Daihachi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., DuPont, Lanxess AG, Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company and Tosoh Corp.

Segmentations In The Report :

1.Flame Resistant Chemicals By Product Types :

– Chlorinated

– Brominated

– Antimony Oxide

– Phosphorous

– Others

2.Flame Resistant Chemicals By End-Use Applications :

– Building And Construction

– Automobiles

– Wire And Cables

– Electric

– Electronics

– Textiles

– Others

Buy Complete Global Flame Resistant Chemicals Market Research Report @ http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-441