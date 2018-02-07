Market Scenario:

Feed binders are natural or synthetic ingredients, which are added to improve feed performance. The prime objective of these binders is to keep the individual components of feed intact and inhibit decomposition. Along with improving the stability and feed quality, they also improve animal health by reducing livestock diseases. The most common binders used in feed are gums & starches, clay, hydrocolloids, gelatin, molasses, and wheat gluten.

Feed binders have gained status globally, as they help in binding the feed components for better stability. Growing population in the developing countries has increased the demand for production of poultry, ruminants and other livestock for consumption, which has uplifted the demand for feed, which, in turn, has uplifted the feed binders market. Growing awareness regarding livestock health, along with increased demand for high nutrition animal feed products is expected to uplift the demand for feed binders. Moreover, use of feed binders has helped in increasing the feed consumption and also reducing the feed wastage. Use of clay, as a feed binder in aqua feed formulation is experiencing a high demand owing to its enhanced functionality and stability.

Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the feed binders market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5331

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Feed Binders Market: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), J.M. Huber Corporation (U.S.), CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (U.S.), Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S.), Roquette Freres S.A. (France), Emsland-Starke GmbH (Germany), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Gelita AG (Germany), and Avebe U.A. (the Netherlands)

Key Findings:

Asia Pacific region is experiencing a higher growth rate in the global feed binders market

The demand for feed binders is high from poultry and livestock holders

Market Segments:

The global feed binders market is segmented into type and livestock.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into gums & starches, clay, hydrocolloids, gelatin, molasses, wheat gluten, and others. Among all, the clay segment is dominating the market followed by hydrocolloids owing to its higher use in the aqua feed products for better stability and functionality.

On the basis of the livestock, it is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic, and others. Among all, the poultry segment is dominating the market based on increased consumption of poultry and meat products globally. However, the aquatic segment is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to growth in the poultry industry.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/feed-binders-market-5331

Regional Analysis:

The global feed binders market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the feed binders market followed by North America. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the major consumer of feed binders, which, in turn, boosts the market growth in this region. Furthermore, increasing consumption of poultry and meat products and rapidly growing population in developing countries of Asia Pacific is giving a push to the growth of the feed binders market.

Moreover, rising demand for feed additives such as binders & enhancers in countries like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in the North American region is projected to boost the feed binders market during the forecast period.