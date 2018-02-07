Very small aperture terminal (VSAT) is a communicationsystem that is operated through the satellite. It serves businesses anddomestic users. The end-user of a VSAT requires a box that interfaces anoutside antenna with the user’s computer with the help of a transceiver. Thetransceiver sends the received signal to a satellite transponder in the sky.The satellite receives and sends the signal that comes from the earth’sstation’s computer which acts as a core for the system. Each end-user isconnected with the core station with the help of a satellite connected in theform of a star topology. For the end-users to connect with each other, eachtransmitted first goes to the hub station, which is then re-transmitted to thereceiving end-user’s VSAT via the satellite. VSAT handles video, voice and datasignals. With the help of VSAT, companies can have complete control of theircommunication systems, without depending on other IT companies. Domestic usersand businesses also can get higher speed than regular telephone services.

The global enterprise VSAT market has been segmented on thebasis of categories, hardware & services, and geographies. On the basis ofcategories, the market has been segregated into products and services. Theservices segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2015. This isattributed to clinics and hospitals enabled with satellite broadband services,which help them maintain direct two-way data exchange and communication. Inaddition, satellite broadband services also help security agencies andintelligence services improve their data analysis systemsthat help them indeciphering the information more accurately.Government agencies as well asmaritime and military sectors are major end-users of VSAT as a service.Therehas been continued demand from this segment, which is driving the market.On the basis of hardware & services, the global market for enterprise VSAThas been divided into ARUP VSAT terminals and ASP VSAT terminals.

A major driverfor the growth of the global market forenterprise VSAT is the provision of practical, cost-effective solutions forindividual end-users, who require a self-regulating communications networkthrough which a number of remote sites are connected. In addition, the VSATnetwork offers satellite-based, value-added services such as voice/faxcommunication, LAN services, data transmission, and internet access along withpublic and private network communications. Emerging technologies such as highthroughput satellite (HTS) technology is a major restraint to the growth of theglobal enterprise VSAT market. Service providers are likely to integrate theircurrent operations with these emerging technologies.

Geographically, theglobal market for enterprise VSAT has been segregated into North America,Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.North Americaheld the dominant share of the global market in 2015.The market in the regionis projected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. This isattributed to high adoption of satellite services for various applications suchas inspection of historical monuments, vegetation identification, volcanomonitoring, and disaster management in case of stormsand hurricanes. The marketin Asia Pacific is estimated to witness speedy growth during the forecastperiod, owing to increase in government initiatives to connect schools andcolleges in countries such as India, China, and Australia.

Major players operating in the global enterprise VSAT marketinclude Gilat Satellite Networks(Petah Tikva, Israel), Hughes Communications(Maryland, the U.S.), SageNet (Oklahoma, the U.S.), ViaSat Inc. (California,the U.S.), VT iDirect (Virginia, the U.S.), Comtech Telecommunications Corp.(New York, the U.S.), Bharti Airtel (New Delhi, India), Embratel (Rio deJaneiro, Brazil), ND SatCom GmbH (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), NewSat(Melbourne, Australia), Newtec (Sint-Niklaas,Belgium), Orion Satellite (Perth,Australia), Polarsat (Quebec, Canada), Primesys Solucoes Empresariais (SaoPaolo, Brazil), Signalhorn (Stuttgart, Germany), SpeedCast (Wanchai, HongKong), SkyCasters (Ohio, the U.S.), Tatanet Services (Mumbai, India),Telefónica, S.A (Madrid, Spain), and Telesat Holdings (Ontario, Canada).

