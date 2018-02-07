Containit Solutions, an Australian business specialising in storage solutions, offers a range of tool organisation systems for industrial and commercial workspaces. Their high-density parts storage improves efficiency during warehouse operations.

[PARKES, 7/2/2018] – Containit Solutions, an Australian company that provides industrial storage products, has an expansive range of tool organisation systems. Their products include high-density drawer cabinets, bolt racks, trolleys and more.

All storage products from Containit Solutions are designed with time efficiency in mind, providing warehouses and other industrial or commercial workplaces with a compact and easy way to organise and store their tools. These high-density storage systems improve warehouse operations and workflow by simplifying the task of sifting through and retrieving tools.

Maximise Efficiency

The use of high-density parts storage maximises the space available. Storage cabinets, for example, occupy less floor space as they utilise vertical space, leaving more space in the warehouse or workshop for other uses.

Like items can be sorted and stored in the drawers. This makes it easier to find the required tool or component and prevents items from being lost or misplaced. If preferred, drawers can also be labelled.

To further increase efficiency using Containit’s storage products, users can store commonly used items near the front or at eye level. Less commonly used items can be placed near the bottom or top of the cabinet, allowing for easy retrieval.

A Range of Products

Containit Solutions offers a range of parts storage products, each one meeting a specific need of the industrial and materials handling sector. High-density tools and parts storage come in a wide range of sizes and configurations, enabling the storage of different types of items.

Trolleys are ideal for workers that require a more mobile storage solution, as the multi-directional wheels facilitate the transport all of their tools from one area to the next.

Containit Solutions also offers dangerous goods storage units for storing hazardous products, gas, flammable liquids and corrosive substances.

Safe, durable and convenient, all of Containit’s products meet the highest standards and improve warehouse operation efficiency.

About Containit Solutions

Containit Solutions is a family owned business that provides storage and container solutions to customers across Australia. The company has years of experience working with numerous industries, including mining, oil and gas, distribution and construction.

For more information, visit http://containit.com.au.