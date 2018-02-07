Global Digital Marketing Software market research report: information by component (software, services), by deployment (on-premise, cloud), by organization size (SME, large enterprises), by vertical (BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing) – Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis

Digital marketing is a general term for any effort by a company to connect with customers through electronic technology, including email, geolocation & mobile marketing, social media, online customer communities, webinars and other video-based content. Now a days customer preferences predominate in the interaction between consumers and companies, digital marketing has become a more complex, multidisciplinary and multi-departmental effort.

Digital marketing now encompasses both push and pull techniques. With outbound marketing tactics, for instance, the companies may place ads, cold-call, e-mail or otherwise reach out to potential customers. Companies have also begun to use advertorials to distribute their message, where advertising is directly embedded in editorial content.

The key factors that drive the market for digital market software are, increase in digital marketing budget and boom in social media and advertising. Moreover the cloud solutions also play a prominent role owing to its benefits including minimum IT investments, cost effectiveness, and ease of accessibility.

Segmentation

The global Digital Marketing Software Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, verticals and region. The segment components is further classified into software and services. The software covers wide area such as CRM software, email marketing software, video advertising, campaign management, social media advertising and others. The services can be further classified into managed and professional services. On basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-premise and cloud. The segment organization size is classified into SME and large enterprises. Digital marketing software cater a wide area of verticals like BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom and IT, media and entertainment and others.

Key Findings

• November, 2017 – Ebooker.com has begun using new tool which uses facial recognition technique to suggest customers, appropriate products based on their reactions. The sensational online tool works by showing the user, video of various stages of the travel journey, and tracks their facial reactions and their gaze. Recording this user data then allows it to calculate the findings and present the user with a set of personalized destinations to consider

• April, 2017 Database Technology Company Oracle Corporation has acquired digital measurement cloud company Moat. Moat, a New York based company, which has developed a SaaS-based online marketing analytics platform that enables brands and publishers to “measure and drive attention”

• In November, 2017, IBM Corporation announced its intention to acquire Vivant Digital business (Vivant), a boutique digital and innovation agency based here. This acquisition extends the strategy and design expertise of IBM iX, one of the world’s largest digital agencies and global business design partners, with Vivant talent and expertise to accelerate clients’ digital transformations

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4938

The global digital marketing software is expected to grow at CAGR 16% through the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is a leader in the global digital software market. Increasing media & entertainment industry creates pressure among film marketers to choose better medium to market their films which drives the demand for digital marketing software in the region. Increasing support from government to digitalization is driving Asia Pacific to grow at rapid rate. Need of big data analytics in digital marketing and increasing the budget for digital marketing by many companies worldwide is expected to create opportunities for market growth in the European region.

Some of the key players in the market are Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, inc. (US), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Marketo, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), HubSpot Inc. (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Act-On Software (U.S.), and SimplyCast (Canada), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-marketing-software-market-4938

Intended Audience

• Digital marketing software providers

• Cloud platform providers

• Consulting companies

• Technology providers

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com