The report on Automotive Powertrain Market by vehicle type (gasoline, diesel), engine type (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle), position (front-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Powertrain Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on global automotive powertrain market identified that North America dominated the global automotive powertrain market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the automotive powertrain market

The report segments the global automotive powertrain market on the basis of engine type, vehicle type, and position.

Global Automotive Powertrain Marketby Engine Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Global Automotive Powertrain Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Powertrain Market by Position

Front-wheel Drive (FWD)

All-wheel Drive (AWD)

Rear-wheel Drive (RWD)

Global Automotive Powertrain Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Corporation

GKN PLC

Jtekt Corporation

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Volkswagen AG

General Motors Company

BorgwarnerInc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

