The worldwide market for aptamers is slated to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 73.1% during the course of the forecast period, rising to a value of US$4.3 bn by 2019. Aptamers offer immense potential for the development of unique applications in the field of fundamental research, drug selection, clinical diagnosis, and therapies. They have gained worldwide preference over antibodies owing to the former’s key benefits – greater binding affinity, high specificity, and the ability to not destroy neighboring cells. The major factors driving the aptamers market is growing interest of research scientists in the field of aptamer technology and increasing support from private organizations. On the flip side, lack of knowledge about this technology results in low acceptance. Moreover, ethical issues and inadequate regulatory policies related to aptamer technology threaten to impede the growth of this market.

Accounting for the leading share by type, nucleic acid aptamers are anticipated to present an opportunity worth US$3.3 bn by 2019, developing at an astounding CAGR of 73.4% during the forecast period. Nucleic acid aptamers have been gaining much traction as a substitute for protein-based targeting approaches. This segment is also projected to be driven by a rising number of leading players collaborating with various organizations and research institutes in order to develop customized nucleic acid aptamers. The introduction of novel selection processes and advanced technology-based aptamers.

On the basis of application, therapeutics is slated to enjoy the dominant share in the aptamers market, registering a strong CAGR of 80.3% during the forecast period to amount to an estimated US$1.4 bn by 2019. The use of aptamers has revolutionized the field of therapeutic development and a number of companies are working toward developing different aptamers for the treatment of a variety of diseases. This is a key factor boosting the uptake of aptamers in therapeutics. Other applications of aptamers include diagnostics and research.

The global market for aptamers is segmented on the basis of geography into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. At the start of the forecast period, North America accounted for more than two-fifth of the overall aptamers market, driven by the strong presence of established companies and growing investments made by them in the field. Europe followed suit, powered by the rising usage of aptamer technologies by small-scale industries. Growth of the aptamers market in this region can also be attributed to consistent efforts and collaborations by players in order to enter the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness strong growth by 2019 thanks to impressive investments in R&D, backed by encouraging policies by various governments for the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector. The growing incidence of chronic disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and HIV/AIDS, in APAC has upped the demand for novel therapeutics, which in turn drives the demand for aptamers. Brimming with opportunities in pharmaceutical and diagnostics, the aptamers market in Asia Pacific is sure to attract a lot of attention in the years to come as key players continue to expand and increase product distribution in China, India, and other lucrative countries.

