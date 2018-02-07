Tinkle, the comic magazine by Amar Chitra Katha, has brought together its popular toon Suppandi and India’s latest favourite Superhero Padman for its new comic magazine. India’s very own Padman, Lakshmikant Chauhan, crosses path with India’s favourite simpleton Suppandi in this comic.

Based on the lead character from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Padman, Lakshmikant Chauhan is inspired by real-life Tamil Nadu activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose mission has been to provide cost-effective sanitary napkins to women in rural India. The 16-page booklet by Tinkle features three short episodes where “Padman” Lakshmi comes to Suppandi’s rescue, bailing him out of trouble in truly inventive ways.

The comic brings out in life the ingenuity of Lakshmi’s character and how his problem-solving nature helps Suppandi in very difficult situations. Lakshmi always comes up with the most brilliant solutions and that is why has been shown in this comic as well.

Anuraag Aggarwal, CEO – Amar Chitra Katha, commented on the collaboration, “Suppandi has always been one of the favourite characters of kids. Bringing Padman’s Lakshmi together with Suppandi was an attempt from our end to present knowledge in a fun way. The way Lakshmi solves Suppandi’s problems is very educational along with being funny.”

Neel Paul, Creative Director at Amar Chitra Katha, said, “It was wonderful to work on this comic. Particularly challenging was to bring out Lakshmi’s particularly endearing way of speaking English. With a lot of help from the Padman team, we have managed to portray both the quirkiness and ingenuity of the character. Given the importance of the subject matter, it is an honour to have explored Padman and Suppandi’s relationship. “

Suppandi, a lovable children’s comic character has been enthralling Indian children for more than 35 years with his hilarious wordplay and twisted logic through the pages of India’s leading children’s magazine, Tinkle!