AJ Glass Splashbacks has launched their new collection of coloured splashbacks for kitchens. The colours range from captivating bright shades to bold neon hues, cool and calming neutrals and breathtaking black and grey glass splashbacks. The new range is available to purchase in the UK.

“AJ Glass is a family-owned business that focuses on quality products. We have grown from strength to strength since our humble beginnings in the mid-nineties. The launch of the latest collection is an exciting time for us as this is a new initiative for our family business. We hope to expand even more in the coming years”, said the owner of AJ Glass.

He further added, “Our new collection is a reflection of our business ethics. We have always focused on quality and continue to do the same with each of our products. We use opti white glass for our products and this new collection of coloured glass splashbacks for kitchens is no exception. We have included exciting colours in our new collection keeping in mind the needs of modern homes and contemporary design trends”.

The new glass splashback collection is perfect for contemporary lifestyles and design sensibilities.