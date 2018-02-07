The 36th International Conference on Dentistry & Dental marketing will look to improve and build on the stepping stones of its predecessor and create a platform for discussion on dental practice management and marketing besides conventional dentistry. The relative novel nature of the conference and its relevance to the current dental market makes this summit an event to look forward to for all individuals of the dental community Dentistry & Dental Marketing has been designed with a twofold objective in mind. The main theme of the conference is “Dentistry meets marketing” which covers a wide range of critically important sessions. For more details See: https://dentalmarketing.conferenceseries.com/
