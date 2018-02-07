The report Passive Optical LAN Market by application, component, by end user, and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW)”, studies the global and regional markets of POL over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to Infinium Global Research the global POL market is projected to grow from USD 18.51 billion in 2016 to USD 77.36 billion by the end of 2023. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market size of USD 7.34 billion in 2016 followed by North America. Top 3 players accounted for over 60% market share in 2016.

Increasing demand for bandwidth is a major factor that drives the growth of the passive optical LAN market. The factors such as flexibility, scalability, better security features and ability to handle huge number of devices in enterprises with greater bandwidth drives the demand for POL from the corporate sector. Passive optical LAN is ecofriendly as it uses optical splitters and limits the use of non-renewable equipment and it drives the demand for the passive optical LAN worldwide to replace copper based networks. POL networks maintain HVAC standards to reduce power consumption and it is a major driver for the global POL market. Ease of up gradation of POL networks, as it requires only replacement of electronic equipment, while maintaining the existing fiber cables, enhances the demand for POL.

Key takeaways from the global POL market report

Increasing investments from government, increasing establishment of strong optical networks, and growing demand for passive optical LAN to drive the growth of the APAC Passive optical LAN market

The APAC region is set grow at a CAGR of 22.08% over the period of 2017 to 2023.

North America is one of the important markets owing to significant growth in the POL market in the U.S.

Optical Tranceivers accounted for the largest market share among the components of POL in 2016

Companies profiled in the report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global passive optical LAN market include Adtran Inc, Alcatel Lucent SA , Cisco Systems, CommScope Inc, Ericsson Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, Tellabs Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Zhone Technologies and ZTE Corporation.

