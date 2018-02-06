When it comes to medical issues that we might have to deal with, urinary incontinence is one that can be difficult to manage, and it’s one that you need to manage carefully as well. Getting the right solution to urinary incontinence is a personal thing, and figuring out which solution is right for you might even take some trial and error. That being said, it helps to have all of your options first.

One option that many men who suffer from this problem don’t consider is the fact that there are many options for using a catheter that allow you to enjoy the benefits of a catheter without the obvious downsides that internal catheters have, like discomfort. One great example is the catheter condom, which is an externally-fitted catheter that offers much more comfort with a snug fit that can be worn while in bed or while on-the-go.

If you’re looking to try out the condom catheter for yourself, the one thing that you should be cognizant of is the fit. You can buy condom catheters online from GeeWhiz, and choose a sizing package that allows you to fit the condom catheter to your anatomy. Our condom catheter offers multiple fit options, and gives you plenty of different choices when it comes to customizing your fit while ensuring that it remains snug. If you’d like to learn more about us, then visit our website today at www.urinedevice.com.

About Our Company

Wearing a catheter can be potentially messy, if they don’t work properly. This has led many to wear internal catheters, which can be more secure, but far less comfortable thane external catheters. Gee Whiz condom catheters were built to solve the problems with external, condom catheters, so that you’re able to wear your catheter comfortably, whether you’re moving around or in bed. Our solution to the traditional condom catheter was designed to be as effective as possible, and was the 2008 recipient of a Medical Design Excellence Award as a result. If you’ve been disappointed by traditional condom catheters, then give ours a try today!

Contact Us:

Urinedevice

California, USA

For Orders, Call Toll

1-800-639-9323

1-805-388-7669

Website: https://www.urinedevice.com/