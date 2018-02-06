Summary
This report studies the Thermoplastics Resin market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Thermoplastics Resin market by product type and application/end industries.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Thermoplastics Resin.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Thermoplastics Resin in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States market, including
Braskem S.A.
Keltic Petrochemicals Inc.
Nova Chemicals Corporation
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
Aep Industries, Inc.
American Excelsior Company
American Packaging Corporation
Basf Corporation
Alpla-Werke Alwinlehner Gbmh & Co. KG
Borealis AG
Chemson Group
Constantia Packaging AG
Limburgse Vinyl Maatschappij (LVM)
Solvay S.A.
On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into
ABS
DAP
PC
PE
PET
PPO
Others
On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers
Electronic Components
Construction Materials
Data Storage Devices
Automotive
Others
Table of Contents –
2018-2025 Thermoplastics Resin Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
1.2.1 Secondary Sources
1.2.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Thermoplastics Resin Market Overview
2.1 Thermoplastics Resin Product Overview
2.2 Thermoplastics Resin Market Segment by Type
2.2.1 ABS
2.2.2 DAP
2.2.3 PC
2.2.4 PE
2.2.5 PET
2.2.6 PPO
2.2.7 Others
2.3 Global Thermoplastics Resin Product Segment by Type
2.3.1 Global Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)
2.3.2 Global Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Thermoplastics Resin Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.4 Global Thermoplastics Resin Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 United States Thermoplastics Resin Product Segment by Type
2.4.1 United States Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)
2.4.2 United States Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.4.3 United States Thermoplastics Resin Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.4.4 United States Thermoplastics Resin Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)
3 Thermoplastics Resin Application/End Users
3.1 Thermoplastics Resin Segment by Application/End Users
3.1.1 Electronic Components
3.1.2 Construction Materials
3.1.3 Data Storage Devices
3.1.4 Automotive
3.1.5 Others
3.2 Global Thermoplastics Resin Product Segment by Application
3.2.1 Global Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)
3.2.2 Global Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)
3.3 United States Thermoplastics Resin Product Segment by Application
3.3.1 United States Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)
3.3.2 United States Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)
…
