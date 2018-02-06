Market Highlights

In this fast-growing environment, companies increasing investments in R&D and innovation. In Telecom API market innovation is a key driver. In this changing environment with the rising popularity of smartphones and different mobile applications the telecom API market is growing significantly. The study reveals that increasing adoption of IoT and IT modernization are the driving factors of telecom API market. The sudden infiltration of cloud-based technologies and accumulative use of mobile data are responsible for the growth of telecom API market.

Telecom API is used to improve the customer experience and market the mobile applications among end-users which is the need of this changing environment. Increasing adoption of IoT and IT modernization are the driving factors for the telecom API market. High competition and need to provide high-quality service at low cost are responsible for the incline of industries towards telecom API. Leading companies in telecom API market like AT&T, Orange and Colt are working over developing new SDN-based business API standards.

The Telecom API Market is growing rapidly over 18% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~258 billion by the end of forecast period.

Telecom API Market Segmentation

The Telecom API Market has been segmented on the basis of service, type and users. On basis of service the Telecom API consists of various telecom APIs as Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), & Rich Communication Service (RCS) API, Payment API, Location API, Identity Management, WebRTC and others. It is expected that Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), & Rich Communication Service (RCS) API will dominate the telecom API market during the forecast period. Considering the user segment, Telecom API consists of Enterprise Developer, Internal Telecom Developer, Partner Developer and Long Tail Developer. High revenues are generated by the enterprise developers due to which the Enterprise developer segment dominates the telecom API market.

The prominent players in the Telecom API market are- Telefonica (Spain), AT&T, Inc. (U.S.), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Apigee Corporation (U.S.), Orange S.A. (France), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Nexmo, Inc. (California, U.S.), Fortumo (Tartu, Estonia), LocationSmart (California, U.S.), Aspect Software (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that major benefits of Telecom API are greater bandwidth, enhanced user experience, extra functionality, cost savings and others, which results in the growth of telecom API market.

Regional analysis for Telecom API market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that North America region is leading the Telecom API market. The study indicates that Asia-Pacific would expect rapid growth in Telecom API market by the forecast period. Asia- Pacific countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan hold a high investing power which is attracting major telecom API providers to this region. Asia Pacific also shows the fastest rate of growth in smart phone subscribers and improvements in connectivity by carriers.

