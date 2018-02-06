Rising fashion trends along with the increase in mobile commerce has driven the growth of online fashion in the country. Moreover, influx of foreign brands and emerging social media in the marketplace has resulted in higher customer penetration in the online fashion.

Online fashion market in Saudi Arabia is at its early growth stage with increasing participation of E-commerce portals. Despite restrictive social norms governing dress and appearances, interest and intent is thriving across apparel, footwear and accessories for both men and women. Though in 2016, the economic situations were affected which brought a slowdown in fashion among Saudis but it was recovered in 2017 and now there is a boom in the demand for the online fashion.

Growth in number of internet users and smartphone users had been significant in the last five years. As smart phone users increases, the reach of people towards online shopping has also grown as people find it easy to shop through mobile mode. Moreover, increase in disposable income of the growing population of Saudi Arabia coupled with the westernization has attracted people towards foreign brands. Even, Saudis have started paying more attention towards their health and well-being over the period and therefore they are joining gym which has increased the space of sportswear on online portals. The growing demand for online sales has encouraged brick and mortar stores such as Zara and Max to sell their products online. The changing trend of delivery girls has also brought a phenomenal transformation in the delivery system and created a trust of women on the online portals.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Saudi Arabia Online Fashion Industry Outlook to 2022 – By Apparel, Footwear and Fashion Accessories, By Menswear, Women wear, Kids wear, by Footwear (Sneakers, Flip-Flops, Sandals, Boots), by Apparel (Top, Dresses and Bottom, Jackets, Shirts and Shorts)” suggested that promoting better regulations, involving participation of E-commerce portals while formulating laws and ensuring strict implementation of rules will aid the online fashion market. R&D in developing better mobile application with 3D visualization of products will have positive impact on market. Plus size wear, sportswear, maternity clothing and Arabian style clothing are gaining popularity and growth in the online fashion market in the next 5 years.

