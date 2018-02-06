Professional fisherman and Lake Texoma fishing guide Troy Harris has recently launched a redesigned business model and website to reflect the pivoted business model.

Mr. Harris operates Reel Easy, a professional fishing guide service. As a professionally licensed striper guide and with over 20 years of experience, he has rededicated his guide service to primarily focus on outings aimed at locating and successfully catching striped bass in Lake Texoma.

Lake Texoma is an incredibly popular fishing spot managed by both the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Departments. It’s best known for having some of the best bass fishing in the whole of the continental United States.

While other species of fish are also found in Lake Texoma like catfish and crappie, which Mr. Harris had previously included in his guided fishing packages, they are not as readily available nor as distinct to the area as the striped bass. For those reasons, Reel Easy is now doubling down on its attention to the striped bass species.

To highlight this new refocused approach, Mr. Harris and Reel Easy have updated and redesigned their online business portal, RealEasyFishing.com.

The rest of the service has changed very little. All customers enjoy guided fishing from a 25-foot Triton boat or multiple boats for larger parties, bait and tackle preparation, and all caught fish are filleted and bagged.

To book your guided bass fishing trip on Lake Texoma, visit Reel Easy.

