Raheja Universal’s Raheja Exotica- Sorento Bags 2 Awards at the 57th Annual Vegetable, Fruit and Flower show

Raheja Exotica- Sorento wins First prize in Podium gardens category and third prize for Exotica Club

Mumbai, 6th Feb, 2018: Raheja Universal’s Raheja Exotica – The Ocean City, Madh Island, bagged 2 awards at the 57th Annual Vegetable, Fruit and Flower show, organized by the National Society of the Friends of the Trees, on 3rd Feb, 2018, at D.G. Ruparel College of Arts, Science, Matunga. Raheja Exotica – Sorento, set in the midst of a township project developed across 31 acres in Madh Island offers fresh grandeur, breath taking beauty and serenity. Raheja Exotica, an oasis in Mumbai city, known for its beautiful landscapes and open spaces, won First Prize for Sorento Podium Garden under Garden Competition Category of ‘Podium gardens consisting of Lawns, shrubbery and Flower beds’ and Club Exotica won Third Prize under Garden Competition category of ‘Gardens in water pools, cascades, Fountains, with Aquatic plants attached to club’.

The Vegetable, Fruit and Flower show, an annual event attended by 25,000 to 30,000 nature lovers is a grand success with 250 gardens, 70 to 80 individuals exhibiting around 6,000 varieties of vegetables, fruits and flowers under 30 different categories competing for 80 rolling trophies and 450 prizes at the show. More than 25 corporate companies namely Godrej & Boyce, Hiranandani, L&T, Raheja Reality, HP, Central & Western railway and many more nurserymen, horticulturists have participated In this competition. Prize distribution function on first day was chaired by the DGP and second day by the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra and by Dr. Pheroza Godrej, President (Emeritus) of National Society of the Friends of the Trees.

Mr. Ashish Raheja, Managing Director, Raheja Universal comments, “We are environmentally conscious and mindful of our conservational obligations and this reflects in all our projects. The landscaping and gardens that we create and care for are of the highest standards and this award is a reaffirmation of the standards that we set in all our endeavors. VFF is a worthy cause and event to create awareness on the vital role that trees play in our lives and the significance of protecting and preserving them”

About Raheja Universal Limited:

Raheja Universal is a leading real estate developer catering to the mid- to high-end luxury housing segment and commercial property in India. Headed by Mr. Suresh Raheja and his sons Rahul and Ashish Raheja, the company has completed development of over approx. 8.34 mn sq. ft. of real estate across 53 premium projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region. Raheja Universal is known for its excellent execution, planning, monitoring and control. The company is backed by an experienced and qualified team of professionals who have the ability to identify land and develop projects with potential for capital appreciation.

The company has completed some landmark residential projects which include One Altamount Road, Raheja Anchorage, Raheja Atlantis, Raheja Legend, Raheja Empress, Raheja Sunkist, Raheja Exotica I and II and Raheja Acropolis I and ll. The commercial projects include Raheja Chromium, Raheja Centre-Point, Raheja Plaza, Raheja Titanium and Stanchart Tower

