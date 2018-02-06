Market Highlights

Factors such as rapid technological advancements, growing demand for online photo sharing are driving the growth of the photo printing market. Whereas, the increasing number of image capturing by smartphones, the evolution of devices within image sharing, changing lifestyles and sharing of photos through social networking platforms are expected boost the growth of the photo printing market over the forecast period.

For instance, Eastman Kodak Company U.S. based company along with Bullitt Group U.K. based company has launched a photography enabled smartphone which has been designed to fulfil an individual’s passion for photography. These new smartphones can capture images of high quality irrespective of the environment.

Also, various manufacturers have adopted Wi-Fi enabled smartphones instant print kiosks as a marketing strategy which is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the rising attraction for various electronic devices is a restraining factor of the Photo Printing Market.

Photo Printing Market

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into type, application, end-users and region.

Type-

• Film Printing

• Digital Printing

Application-

• Desktop Application

• Mobile Application

End-users-

• Online Stores

• Retail

• Instant kiosk

• Others

By Region-

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Retail and over the counter contributes largely to the market share because of the growing demand for instant photo printing and increasing growth in the retail sector.

The key players in the global photo printing market include Eastman Kodak Company (U.S.), Cimpress (Netherlands), Shutterfly, Inc. (U.S.), Snapfish (U.S.), Bay Photo Lab (U.S.), Digitalab (U.K.), AdorPix LLC (U.S.), Mpix (U.S.), ProDPI (U.S.) and others

Market Research Future Analysis

The global photo printing market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Retail segment of photo printing market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

North-America accounted for the largest market share due to technological advancements, increasing demand for photo merchandise products and growing internet connectivity. Also, mature markets such as U.S and Japan is expected to grow over the forecast period majorly due new technological innovations. For instance, in 2016 Fujifilm Corporation, Japan announced the launch of instax share smartphone printer SP-2 for high quality instant photos from smart phones.

