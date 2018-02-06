Highway Nests in store for Highway Users

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), an autonomous body of Government of India which operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways of India is entrusted with the construction and maintenance of National Highways of India. There have been few noteworthy developments over the past few years. To add one more to that list of these developments, the Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari had launched the Wayside Amenities namely Highway Nests and Highway Villages.

The facilities are branded based on the acreage the facilities are going to hold. Facilities which are organized under 2-5 acres and more than 5 acres are promoted under brand names Highway Nests and Highway Villages respectively. The NHAI is planning to construct around 1000 facilities across the Highway network of India which means a Highway Nest for every 50 Km.

To realize the same, the NHAI called for private participation from the landholders of lands abutting National Highways. The NHAI had already started developing Wayside amenities at land acquired at 183 locations and invited bids for other locations. The promoters have to develop facilities according to the standard layouts prepared by the NHAI.

Wayside amenities are intended to provide rest and refreshment for travelers on National Highways.

Promoters will accommodate the following facilities in the Highway Nests

Food courts and Dhabas

Drinking Water, Toilets, Restrooms

Separate parking facilities for Buses, Cars, and Trucks

Dormitories and motels

Repair shops

Fuel stations

Village Haats

Kiosks selling sundry items

The key objectives of providing Wayside amenities are

To reduce accidents: Tiredness and stress among travelers are two factors that lead to accidents on the National Highways. Wayside amenities can absorb stress and tiredness of travelers.

To avoid Thefts: Travelers and Truck drivers have been facing problems related to thefts and burglary when they park their vehicles on the National Highways. Wayside amenities can address this problem by allocating sufficient parking spaces.

To generate employment: Facilities that are going to develop under Highway Nest include haats and local markets where the local populace can trade their products. These facilities are going to provide employment opportunities to around 20 Lakh people.

The NHAI has proposed three proto-types of Highway Nests. They are

Co-located facility for passengers and truckers

Facilities that can be accessed by Truckers

Facilities that can be accessed by Passengers

Given the momentum in the development works and the pace in the upcoming projects like Highway Nests and Highway Villages on the National Highways, the NHAI is living up to its mandate to deliver seamless and superior travel experience on the Indian National Highways Network.