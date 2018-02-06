Contemporary science is validating light and color as a beneficial therapeutic tool. It has been generally accepted that light and color affect the mind and body. Violent juveniles placed in a pink detention cell will relax, stop banging and yelling, and fall asleep within ten minutes. An estimated 1,500 hospitals and correctional institutions have incorporated the pink color in at least one room in their facilities.

Conventional medicine uses color-light therapy in several ways. Blue light therapy is used to treat jaundice in newborns as well as to control chronic atopic dermatitis. Light therapy is also being used in treating seasonal affective disorder.

These are just a few examples of the implementation of the ideas as proposed back in 1920 by a man far ahead of his time: Dinshah P. Ghadiali (1873-1966).

Who was this mysterious Parsee Indian? Why was he branded a quack by the AMA? Because laypersons could be trained to use his light healing science – called Spectro-Chrome – on themselves, it threatened the livelihood of health professionals. The medical establishment, drug industry and U.S. government relentlessly pursued him. They tried every which way, repeatedly bringing him to court; Dinshah was jailed ten times, but – convinced of his science – was unstoppable.

Within five years of introducing Spectro-Chrome, Dinshah had trained, by his estimation, some 2,000 health professionals and laypersons in his healing art. The system received unanimous praise from its myriad users.

Dinshah’s lonely journey into the mainstream world of health care, fervently followed by legions of physicians all over America, is an exciting, controversial and unforgettable story. If you like to read about it, look for Color War: Dinshah P. Ghadiali’s Battle with the Medical Establishment over his Revolutionary Light-Healing Science by Steven M. Rachlin, M.D., and Harvey Rachlin.

Publication date: 4 February 2018

