The Europe neurological disorder drugs market is remarkably consolidated due to presence of small players who hold a significant share in the overall market. Transparency Market Research has observed Merck & Co., Bayer AG, Astra Zeneca, Novartis AG, and GlaxoSmithKline plc. These top five players held a whopping share of 60.5% in the overall market in 2015. “These players are expected to focus on expanding their geographical reach and strengthening their pipeline with multiple drug class,” states the lead author of this research report.

According to the research report, the Europe neurological disorder drugs market was valued at US$18.3 bn in 2015 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$32.0 bn by the end of 2024. During the forecast period of 2016 and 2024, the global market is projected to expand at CAGR of 6.4%.

The Europe neurological disorder drug market caters to a wide range of diseases. However, analysts anticipate that the cerebrovascular disease segment will progress at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. On the basis of countries, the market is divided into Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Poland, and Rest of Europe. Of these, Germany is projected to surpass all others as the country’s neurological disorder drugs is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2016 and 2024.

The remarkable rise in brain-altering diseases has prompted several pharmaceutical companies to tap into the potential market of neurological disorder drugs. The market is expected to thrive due to the rise in investments in research and development of innovative drugs being designed to manage disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, cerebrovascular disease, and multiple sclerosis among others. The spike in the geriatric pool of Europe is also a steady factor supporting the growth of the overall market. Growing number of clinical trials are also projected to provide the global market adequate boost in the coming years.

Out of the various drugs for a range of neurological disorders, the cerebrovascular diseases held a dominant share in the global market. Analysts project that this segment will continue to show tremendous progress in the coming years due to growing number patients with complains such as strokes, migraine, and headaches. Statistics show that about 80% of the people in EU5 countries deal with strokes, which is a major part of the cerebrovascular disease. The steady change in the nature of neurological disorders is also projected to play a significant part in the development of the Europe neurological disorder drugs market.

The treatment of neurological disorders is exorbitant as it comes with several additional costs of antiepileptic, anticholinergic and hypnotic and sedative drugs. The high cost of research and development has also slowed down the drug development. Furthermore, decline in innovation has resulted in mature product portfolios, which has limited the market in several ways. All of these factors are expected to hamper the growth of the Europe neurological disorder drugs market in the coming years. In addition, the stifling regulations about prescribing sedatives are also expected to restrict market’s growth in the coming few years.

