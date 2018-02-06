Netherlands Crude Oil Refinery Industry Analysis

“Netherlands Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2020” is a comprehensive report on crude oil refinery industry in Netherlands. The report provides oil production, consumption, exports and imports details from 2000 to 2020 along with oil reserves for the period 2000 to 2014. The report also provides details on oil refineries such as name, type, operational status, operator apart from capacity data for the major processing units, for all active and planned refineries in Netherlands till 2020. Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country’s oil refinery industry.
Scope
Historic and forecast of oil data related to production, consumption, imports and exports for the period 2000-2020, and reserves for the period 2000-2014
Updated information related to all active and planned refineries in the country, including operator and equity details
Information on CDU, condensate splitter, coking, FCC and hydrocracking capacities by refinery in the country, where available
Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and IPOs in the country’s crude oil industry, where available
Latest developments and awarded contracts related to crude oil refineries in the country
