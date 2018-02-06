“As India offers myriad of choices for travelers, from snowy mountains to beaches, with rich culture and heritage, it has become one of the favorite destinations for outbound travelers. This is expected to project the image of the country as an exceptional conference destination. MICE tourism is expected to boost in future”, says RNCOS

MICE are one of the most important forms of tourism as it the fastest growing form of tourism. MICE accounted for around 54% of the foreign travels in the year 2014-15 according to ITB World Travel Trends Report. MICE is a blend of leisure and work. The elements of sightseeing, leisure and shopping are included in MICE. Most MICE travelers are found to extend their stay and spend more. MICE delegates commonly bring their companions with them who come only for leisure. MICE strengthen the brand value of the country as international tourism destination.

The most common conveners of MICE conventions and conferences are automobile industry, IT sector, pharmaceutical companies, doctors, and engineers. Even Fashion brands are launching their brands in exotic locations.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for MICE tourism; though it does not hold a large share. The popularity of India as MICE destination is increasing, though the market has not realized its opportunity completely. India has the reputation of being of a relatively safe tourism destination bestowed with natural beauty and rich culture and heritage which should be utilized to improve its brand as a destination for MICE travel.

However, there are few roadblocks in achieving the full potential of MICE travel such as lack of skilled employees, improvement in the connectivity of intercity and interstate transport, improvement in infrastructure of tier II and III cities.

With more than a decade of experience in inbound, outbound and domestic tourism industry, RNCOS can conduct in depth study for improving the MICE industry in India. We help make short term and long term strategies for the growth of inbound tourism to the country.

