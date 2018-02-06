Market Scenario:

Medicated confectionery is widely used in the formulation of drugs for many indications such as minor throat irritations, coughs, colds, respiratory tract congestion, and allergies. Other medicines containing active ingredients such as antacids, vitamins, herbal extracts can also be termed as medicated confectionery products. The most commonly available medicated confectionery types include hard candies, pastilles, chewing gums, and others.

Globally, medicated confectionery are witnessing high demand. Increasing awareness of treatment for minor ailments or augmentation of over-the-counter medicated confectioneries is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing issues of various allergies among the population are boosting the growth of the market. The climatic disorder in various regions results in increasing cases of cold and cough which is majorly influencing the growth of medicated confectionery market.

High level of air pollution in industrial countries is highly alarming the spread of allergies and infections among the population which is further boosting the growth of the medicated confectionery market. Growing demand for the product is supported by the new developments and continuous innovations by the key players. High focus on packaging and marketing of the product is playing a major role in attracting the consumers and expanding the market of medicated confectionery. However, fluctuating prices of the raw materials may hamper the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Medicated Confectionery Market: reckitt benckiser (u.k), nestle (switzerland), procter & gamble co (U.S.), Mondelez International (U.S.), Ricola (Switzerland), Perfetti Van Melle (Italy), Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Sugar-free medicated confectionery is gaining high popularity among the developed countries

Medicated confectioneries are observed to be highly distributed through pharmacies/drug stores

Segments:

The global medicated confectionery market is segmented into type, function and distribution channel.

On the basis of the type, the medicated confectionery market is segmented into hard candies, pastilles, chewing gums, & others. Among them, the hard candies segment is anticipated to be dominating the market and projected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of the function, the medicated confectionery market is segmented into throat irritation, respiratory congestion, allergies, & others. Among all, the throat infection segment is observed to be dominating the market. However, the allergies segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the medicated confectionery market is segmented into store-based and non-store based. Among them, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market and is projected to achieve a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global medicated confectionery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for medicated confectionery market in which emerging markets of India and China are the major contributors.

In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the major contributors owing to increasing cases of cold and cough due to low temperatures in this region. In Europe, almost 50% of children suffer from allergies which are driving the growth of medicated confectioneries in this region. In the rest of the world, Brazil is anticipated to be leading the market share over the forecast period.