When it comes to managing the symptoms of urinary incontinence, figuring out how to do so in a comfortable way is essential. While the symptoms can be embarrassing if not handled properly, you shouldn’t let them take over your life. Figuring out how to manage your symptoms starts by identifying the best potential solutions for this problem, and one great thing that you can do is to identify the best silicone condom catheters for your needs.

If you’re unfamiliar with condom catheters, then you may think that they have the same downsides as other, internally worn, catheters. This couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, a properly fitted condom catheter can offer the many benefits of a condom catheter without the downsides of that catheter.

When you’re looking to buy catheters online, and particularly when you’re trying to buy condom catheters, you need to make sure that the brand that you’re choosing allows you to properly fit your condom catheter more easily. GeeWhiz offers condom catheter fit packs that allow you to properly size your condom catheter and to get the best fit possible. Our 100% silicone construction has multiple points where the condom catheter can be secured, which makes it a lot easier for you to feel comfortable wearing the condom catheter. If you would like to learn more about the different available condom catheter options, then visit our website today at www.urinedevice.com.

About Our Company

Wearing a catheter can be potentially messy, if they don’t work properly. This has led many to wear internal catheters, which can be more secure, but far less comfortable thane external catheters. Gee Whiz condom catheters were built to solve the problems with external, condom catheters, so that you’re able to wear your catheter comfortably, whether you’re moving around or in bed. Our solution to the traditional condom catheter was designed to be as effective as possible, and was the 2008 recipient of a Medical Design Excellence Award as a result. If you’ve been disappointed by traditional condom catheters, then give ours a try today!

